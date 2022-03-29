Man sentenced to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing father in February

Mar. 28—A 25-year-old man was sentenced to more than 23 years in prison last week after he pleaded guilty to killing his father last month.

Drake B. Hughes pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Thursday for shooting and killing his father on Feb. 10, while high on methamphetamine.

Police were sent to 7020 N. Altamont St . a little after 8 p.m. after Hughes called 911 and said he had shot his father, Jason T. Hughes, 46.

Police arrived to find the elder Hughes dead in an arm chair with multiple gunshot wounds, according to court documents.

Hughes allegedly told deputies he had smoked methamphetamine that afternoon. Hughes said he believed his father was evil for being a drug dealer, and said he had made a death threat to his father over the phone, according to court documents.

The father had no criminal history in Spokane County and court documents did not indicate evidence of drugs in the home.

Hughes then took an Uber to his father's house, he said. The pair discussed their relationship, Hughes told police.

Eventually, Hughes shot his father in the side of the head numerous times, emptying his pistol, Hughes told deputies.

The crime has a sentencing range of 20 years to 26 years, eight months, according to court documents.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Julie McKay sentenced Hughes to 280 months, or just over 23 years in prison.