Man sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual battery of teenage girl in Palm Coast

An Alabama man was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sex crimes involving a teenage girl in Palm Coast, according to a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Aaron Duane Carpenter, 44, was also ordered on Thursday to lifetime sex offender probation following his release; he was designated a sexual predator.

One of the incidents took place in a Palm Coast hotel on Sept. 11, 2020, according to the release and a charging affidavit.

Carpenter started sexually battering the girl when she was approximately 12 years old and continued the sex crimes for two years, according to a charging affidavit.

Carpenter pleaded guilty to sexual battery with a victim over 12 and under 18, lewd or lascivious battery, and lewd or lascivious molestation.

Days after Carpenter sexually battered the girl in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and began an investigation.

The sheriff’s office Major Case Unit learned that Carpenter sexually abused the victim several times in 2018.

Carpenter admitted to detectives that he sexually abused the victim multiple times, in multiple states, between 2018 and 2020, according to the release.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Carpenter’s arrest on Sept. 23, 2020 in Mobile, Alabama, where he lived, the release stated.

Carpenter remained in the Flagler County jail on Friday awaiting transfer to state prison.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly stated in the release that these cases are difficult to make and he was proud of the Major Case Unit.

“I’m grateful that he’s behind bars before he could hurt the victim or another child again," Staly stated. "I hope the prison sentence brings the victim some peace and she is receiving the emotional and psychological support."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Alabama man sentenced to 23 years for sexual battery of Florida teen