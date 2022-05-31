Man sentenced to 24 years in prison for Trotwood crash that killed 3

A Trotwood man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison after being convicted on charges connected to a crash in 2020 that resulted in three deaths.

Antonion Ward, 20, was found guilty by a jury earlier this month on three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, according to a release from Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man found guilty on charges connected Trotwood crash that killed 3

The crash happened in July 2020 when Ward was was driving at a high rate of speed and ran a red light at the intersection of Olive Road and Little Richmond Road in Trotwood, the release said.

Ward’s vehicle struck 35‐year‐old Leah Smith’s vehicle, causing both vehicles to go off the road, the release said. Smith died on impact.

>> Man shot, killed in Trotwood Monday identified; Police seek person of interest

Smith’s 3‐year‐old child, who was secured in a safety seat, was uninjured.

According to the release, Ward’s vehicle flipped and caught on fire, killing two passengers, identified as 18‐year‐old Eligin Wilson, and 18‐year‐old Michael Stephens, both of Dayton.

Ward has never had a valid driver’s license, was driving at least double the speed limit, and was driving on the wrong side of the road at the time of the crash, the release said.

On Tuesday, Ward was sentenced to the maximum of 8 years in prison for each count of aggravated vehicular homicide. The counts were ordered to be served consecutively, for a total of 24 years in prison.











