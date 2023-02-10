Man sentenced to 25 years in connection with 2011 death of ODU student

The only man convicted of charges related to the 2011 shooting death of Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison — a term well above what sentencing guidelines had suggested in the case.

Rashad Dooley, 29, was found guilty in September of conspiracy to commit murder and burglary, and attempted robbery at the end of a week-long trial in Norfolk Circuit Court.

Judge Michelle J. Atkins handed down the 25 year sentence Friday. Sentencing guidelines called for no more than 16.5 years. Dooley faced a maximum of 30 years.

Dooley was one of four men charged in the case in August 2021 — more than 10 years after Cummings was killed and his roommate was critically injured during a home invasion and robbery attempt at their off-campus house. But charges against two others were dismissed and the only other case that went to trial ended in an acquittal.

All four men were ordered held without bond after their arrest. But when the case against Kwuame Edwards was dismissed last year after his attorney argued prosecutors had mishandled it, the other three were granted bond and released.

Charges against Ahmad Watson were dismissed a short time later, under similar conditions. Javon Doyle’s first trial ended with a hung jury and he was acquitted last week at the end of his second trial.

Dooley fled the courthouse before the jury verdict was announced at his trial last September. He was arrested three weeks later and charged with felony failure to appear. He’s due to be tried in that case next month.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com