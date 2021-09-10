Man sentenced to 25 years to life for murder

Sep. 10—Last week, Sutter County Superior Court Judge David Ashby sentenced a Yuba City man to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of a Yuba City man in April.

Roberto Luis Robinson Jr., 23, pleaded guilty on Aug. 6 to the first-degree murder of Jugdeep Mann, 32. Robinson shot Mann to death on April 29 in the 1800 block of Allen Court, Yuba City. Robinson fled to a nearby house in the 1800 block of Anthony Way after the shooting. After several hours of announcements and negotiations, Robinson was taken into custody without incident.

Robinson was charged with murder, robbery, burglary, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The Sutter County District Attorney's Office also charged Robinson with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and a count of domestic violence. It was alleged that the day before the murder, Robinson threw a cellphone at a victim he was in a dating relationship with and assaulted the victim and her sister by hitting their occupied vehicle with his own vehicle.

On Sept. 3, Robinson appeared in Sutter County Superior Court for his sentencing. Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich said Robinson was sentenced to life in state prison, with a minimum parole eligibility after 25 years. Robinson's remaining cases were dismissed with Harvey waivers, meaning the court considered the facts of those cases in making orders at sentencing.

"A large number of the victim's family and friends were present at the sentencing and a few of them made impact statements," Heimlich said in an email.

He said the victim's brother, Karm Mann, sister-in-law, Poonam Mann, and mother, Palo Mann, made impact statements in court at sentencing.