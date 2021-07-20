Man sentenced to 25 years to life for killing infant son

Jul. 20—A Yuba County Superior Court judge sentenced a Linda man to 25 years to life in state prison after a jury found the man guilty of assault on a child causing death, second-degree murder, and child abuse likely to cause death.

Eric Montejano, Sr., 23, has been in custody since December 2019 for striking his five-week-old baby in the head. The child died on Jan. 3, 2020.

On May 28, a jury returned its verdict and found Montejano guilty of three counts and not guilty of dissuading a witness from prosecuting. On Monday, the baby's mother, Jacqueline Borja-Estrada, read a victim impact statement in court during the sentencing hearing, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello.

He said Montejano's 25 years to life sentence is the maximum time allowed based on Montejano's conviction. Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter sentenced Montejano.