Man sentenced to 25 years for murder of his aunt

Feb. 10—WHITLEY COUNTY — Michael Worley has officially been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2019 murder of his aunt Wanda Richardson, who was 58 at the time of her death.

Worley's sentence was handed down in Whitley County Circuit Court by Hon. Judge Dan Ballou during Monday's sentencing, but not before the court heard from Richardson's sister-in-law, Linda Heart Moore, and her daughter, Gina Moore Baker.

"Michael Worley, you disgust me," Heart said, asking that he turn around and face her.

Worley briefly faced Heart as she spoke about how she and her sister-in-law had been close for over four decades and how good of a mother Richardson had been to her children.

"They'll never get to touch or hear their's mother's voice again," Worley said on Richardson's children. "Wanda loved them to the fullest and she loved my brother."

Baker later said there weren't enough words to describe all of the feelings she was experiencing. She said she hoped Worley would be haunted by his actions. She said she hoped he would go throughout his life longing for his mother as she does her.

"Every holiday, every birthday," she said.

Heart said if given the chance she would have given Worley life without parole. She said she hoped he would be transferred to a prison far away and that his immediate family isn't able to visit, which prompted someone seated in the court's audience to stand and yell, "I love him." Court security quickly stepped in, calming the person in the audience, preventing any further disruptions as Heart spoke.

Heart said on the day Worley killed her sister-in-law he had plenty of chances to reconsider. She shared with the court how Richardson's mother, who was bed-ridden at the time, listened from inside the home as her daughter begged for her life outside.

According to the 2019 indictment charging Worley with one count of murder, members of the Williamsburg Police Department were dispatched to a domestic dispute on Betty West Road back in July of that year. Upon arriving at the scene, police located the body of Richardson covered in blood lying in the yard outside of the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The indictment also states Worley was arrested at the scene and alleged he had beaten and stabbed Richardson to death.

Following the incident, family members of Richardson told police that Worley did not live at the residence, but that he would visit occasionally. Police had been called to the residence the night before also to investigate a report of someone prowling around outside the house.

Worley's case was heading to a jury trial before he accepted a last-second plea offer from the office of Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling in January. When confirmed Worley had accepted the plea deal, Bowling said it would never undo the tragedy and heartache he "selfishly caused when he stole Wanda Richardson from her family."

"No sentence will ever do that; and our heart breaks for the sadness this tragedy has inflicted," Bowling said in January. "But it ensures a violent offender is removed from our community, and our streets are safer."