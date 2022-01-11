Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting man to death during dispute in 2020

A Des Moines man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to shooting and killing another man during a dispute in October 2020.

Wesley Marquise Bekish, 29, was charged with first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury and a firearms offense after a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, 2020 in the 1400 block of Walker Street.

Alston Troy Edwards, 21, of Des Moines, was killed in the shooting. Witnesses told police officers that the shooting occurred on a sidewalk near the corner of East 14th and Walker streets.

Alston was shot in the chest and a leg, according to a criminal complaint. Bekish fled on foot and officers found him near the shooting scene, according to the complaint. Alston initially survived, but died at a hospital.

Bekish pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury and a firearms charge. In a plea agreement prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to recommend a 25-year-sentence. Bekish must serve at least 10 years of the sentence.

