Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for 2021 slaying of Dereck Taylor Jr. in Alexandria

A man who pleaded guilty to a 2021 fatal shooting in Alexandria was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday.

A man who pleaded guilty to a 2021 fatal shooting in Alexandria was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday.

Joshua Trevon Simon Sr., 27, pleaded guilty on Nov. 27 to reduced felony charges of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter for a shooting on Feb. 12, 2021, in the 1800 block of Harvard Street.

Killed in the shooting was Dereck Darnell Taylor Jr., 27. Another man was wounded, but recovered and was present for Simon's sentencing before 9th Judicial District Court Judge Patricia Koch.

A look back: The when and where of Alexandria's 2021 homicides

Travis Knighton case: Colfax man gets 25 year in prison after pleading to sex crime charges in Grant, Rapides

Simon had been charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

In addition to the 25-year sentence, Koch sentenced Simon to 12.5 years for attempted manslaughter. The sentences are to be served concurrently, as well as without the benefit of suspension of sentence, probation or parole.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Joshua Simon gets 25 years in 2021 Alexandria murder of Dereck Taylor