Man sentenced 25 years for his role in a killing that happened during Fort Worth robbery

A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty to a murder from 2018 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney announced in a social post on Friday.

On Jan. 11, 2018, Tyderion Berry was one of four people who robbed a Save A Lot grocery store in Fort Worth, according to the post.

Berry accompanied 26-year-old Marquis Sypho, who shot and killed Raymond Huerta at the store, the post said. Raymond was at the store visiting his wife, Jackie Huerta, who worked there.

Raymond Huerta intervened when Sypho and Berry began to rob clerks at gunpoint. Raymond Huerta died trying to protect his wife, Jackie told the Star-Telegram in 2018.

Sypho was found guilty of capital murder in March 2023 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.