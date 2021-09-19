Man sentenced to 25 years for sexual assault of child

Sep. 19—Crispin Garcia plead guilty Monday to 11 counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in the Navarro County Court at Law, according to District Attorney Will Thompson.

Under a plea agreement, Garcia was sentenced to serve 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The case was investigated by Detective Whitney Hawk of the Corsicana Police Department and Detective Clint Andrews of the Navarro County Sheriff's Department with assistance from the Navarro County Child Advocacy Center. The victim in this case did not disclose the abuse inflicted by Garcia until years later.

"Sadly, this is often the case with child abuse cases for numerous reasons and in such cases there is usually no physical evidence," Thompson stated.

"Nonetheless, the District Attorney's office was able to successfully prosecute this case due to the thorough investigation by the detectives and Child Advocacy Center. Cases like this are emotionally disturbing and difficult to investigate but they can be successfully prosecuted and we will spare no effort to do so."

Thompson thanked Detectives Hawk and Andrews for their work bringing justice to the victim.

"We will continue to do everything possible to hold accountable anyone who chooses to abuse our children," Thompson stated.