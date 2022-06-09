Man sentenced to 25 years for stabbing nurse practitioner outside Millington mental health facility

A Millington man pled guilty Wednesday to attacking a health care provider with a kitchen knife in 2019 at a facility he had set fire to two years earlier, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Darryl D. Evans Jr. was sentenced to 25 years without parole for attempted first-degree murder.

RELATED: Employee stabbed multiple times outside Millington mental health facility, police say

On the morning of Oct. 7, 2019, investigators said Evans waited in a parking lot across the road from Professional Care Services in the 5200 block of Navy Road.

At around 8 a.m., he approached a 40-year-old nurse practitioner and stabbed her without warning.

The nurse was critically injured with more than two dozen stab wounds in the head, neck, stomach, arms, and back.

She told investigators that she did not know Evans but was able to provide enough details to the police for a composite sketch.

RELATED: Police release sketch of suspect accused of stabbing employee outside of mental health facility

About six months later, another female employee said a man fitting Evans’ description approached her in the PCS parking lot but left when she did not get out of her car.

According to investigators, Evans said that was him and that he had two knives in his backpack that he would have used if she had given him the opportunity that morning.

Evans was eventually identified and was arrested about a week later, in May of 2020.

RELATED: Suspect arrested after woman stabbed last October in Millington, police say

According to a district attorney’s office release, Evans told investigators he was angry that he got no help from the facility. He admitted to setting a fire at the facility in 2017 – the last time he was treated there - and was sentenced to two years probation.

Court-ordered mental evaluations concluded Evans was competent to stand trial and that an insanity defense could not be supported, the district attorney’s office said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: