Man sentenced to 27 years for 2019 crash that killed MPD officer

A man who investigators said was driving under the influence was sentenced to 27 years for the death of a Memphis police officer.

Marquell Griffin, 53, was sentenced Friday on multiple felony counts, including aggravated vehicular homicide, stemming from a 2019 crash that killed veteran Memphis Police Lt. Myron Fair, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Griffin, who has three prior DUI convictions, walked away from the crash and was arrested a short time later at a nearby service station.

Fair was a 25-year veteran who was approaching retirement. He was on his way home from work when his car was hit from behind at an intersection in Raleigh.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on March 21 at Austin Peay Highway and Yale Road.

Investigators said Fair was stopped at a traffic light in his 2017 Altima when he was hit from behind by a 2015 Dodge Durango.

Griffin was driving at a high rate of speed, investigators said.

According to the DA’s office, Griffin was sentenced to 23 years (at 60%) on the aggravated vehicular homicide charge, two years on the charge of leaving the scene of an accident, and two years on possession of a controlled substance.

The sentences are to be served consecutively, totaling 27 years.

