Man sentenced to 270 days in jail for attacking Dave Chappelle on stage

Dave Chappelle Jason Mendez/Getty Images for ABA

The man who attacked Dave Chappelle on stage at a comedy show this year has been sentenced to nine months in jail.

Isaiah Lee received a 270-day sentence on Thursday after he pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor counts of entering a restricted area during a live event and battery, TMZ reports.

The 24-year-old ran on stage and tackled Chappelle while the comedian was performing at the Hollywood Bowl in May. He later claimed to the New York Post, in an interview from jail, that he was "triggered" by Chappelle's jokes about LGBTQ people and homelessness. "I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect," Lee said.

Lee was found to be carrying a weapon, which "looked like a gun, but upon closer inspection, it was determined to be a folding knife, with a blade approximately 3 inches in length," according to prosecutors.

In a separate incident, Lee was also charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his former roommate last year, according to The Los Angeles Times. "The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said.

