Man sentenced to 28 years in 2015 rape

Jun. 10—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man accused of raping multiple women in Albuquerque will spend nearly three decades in prison for the 2015 rape of one of them at gunpoint.

District Court Judge Cindy Leos sentenced Nicholas Williams, 28, to 28 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections.

2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez called the sentence "great news for the community" in a release.

"Williams is believed to be a serial offender and we're happy he's off of our streets for a long time," Torrez said. "We care about these victims and receiving a fair sentencing today was justice served."

In January of 2020 a jury found Williams guilty of one count of kidnapping and three counts of criminal sexual penetration.

Lauren Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the 2nd Judicial District Attorney, said the jury only deliberated for "about an hour" after a five day trial.

Williams was charged in at least three rapes over the past five years and Albuquerque police detectives had suspected he had committed others.

The case he was sentenced in stems from March 2015 when a woman told police she was working as a prostitute when Williams raped her repeatedly while holding a gun to her head.

The DNA evidence from the woman's rape kit went untested for four years before coming back as a match for Williams. Detectives tracked down the woman and she picked Williams out of a lineup.

By that time, Williams had already been accused in two other rapes in 2018, including one that was dismissed by prosecutors when they weren't able to reach the victim.