Man sentenced to 28 years after killing another man, endangering girlfriend in Casa Grande

A man has been sentenced to 28 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections for the killing of another man who attempted to intervene in a fight, according to Pinal County Attorney's Office.

Giovanni Olivieri, 24, was sentenced by Pinal County Superior Judge Daniel Washburn. The jury found Olivieri guilty of second degree murder, endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits, disorderly conduct and assault, the news release said.

In Sept. 2021, the Casa Grande Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at a hotel in the area of West 8th Street and North Pinal Avenue. When they arrived at the area of the incident, police found an injured man on the ground in the parking lot of the hotel, along with multiple shell casings, according to the Pinal County Attorney's Office.

Witnesses later told officers that Olivieri was arguing with his girlfriend in the parking lot, and he grabbed her by her hair and neck area before dragging her across the parking lot, police said in the news release.

Police reported that during the argument, a man identified as Brian Robinette, 35, happened upon the scene in the parking lot without knowing either of the individuals involved. He approached the couple in an attempt to get Olivieri to release his grip on his girlfriend. Olivieri then fatally shot Robinette, firing eight shots, according to the police.

Once Olivieri's sentence of 28 years is completed, it will be followed with him being placed in community supervision, the PCAO said in a news release.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man sentenced to 28 years after killing man, endangering girlfriend