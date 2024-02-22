Man sentenced to 3 years in prison after attacking LoRell’s Chicken Shack owner

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday after brutally attacking a Portland food cart owner in 2023, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Daniel Warren, 40, was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of third-degree assault in early February as part of a plea deal.

Warren was also ordered to complete several programs in 2.5 years on anti-bias education, and implicit bias training, and must participate in three in-person community events provided by Race Talks PDX, along with 48 hours of community service with the Union Gospel Mission.

A hearing will be scheduled after the 2.5 years to evaluate whether Warren met the requirements.

If Warren does meet the sentencing requirements, officials said his bias crime charge will be dismissed. However, if he does not meet the requirements, he will face a presumptive sentence of up to 2.5 years in prison, authorities said.

The sentencing comes after authorities say Warren attacked LoRell’s Chicken Shack owner Darell Preston in June as he stood outside his food truck near the intersection of Foster Road and Bush Street in Southeast Portland.

Authorities said Preston told officers he was delivering food when he was attacked.

Video provided by Preston’s attorney Alicia LeDuc Montgomery shows Warren punching and kicking Preston as he lay on the pavement outside of the food cart pod.

“He was violently assaulted from behind by an unknown white man without warning,” Montgomery previously said in an email. “The assailant hit Mr. Preston in the head and began beating him, knocking him to the ground…When Mr. Preston tried to get up, the assailant continued beating and yelling racial epithets at Mr. Preston while demanding he stay on the ground.”

The Preston family said the attack caused serious facial injuries that left the local business owner unable to work for more than two weeks.

“It was a really violent assault. There’s no question about it,” Portland Police Bureau Sgt. Kevin Allen said in June. “Anytime we’re seeing a violent crime happen on our streets, it’s shocking, but I think especially when it’s happening like that in broad daylight.”

According to court records, Warren has a lengthy criminal history including assault, strangulation and harassment.

