Man sentenced to 30 days in jail for threatening Frederick County judge

Feb. 1—A Frederick man on Wednesday was ordered to serve 30 days in jail for threatening a Frederick County judge.

Eric Beasley, 37, pleaded guilty on Jan. 26 to threatening a public official and disorderly conduct, online court records show.

In charging documents, Beasley said he was protesting against Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Theresa Adams for a ruling she handed down in a custody battle Beasley was involved in, court records show.

Beasley protested outside the Frederick County Courthouse and Adams' home, charging documents say. He also posted on Facebook messages threatening Adams and other judges, Howard County Assistant State's Attorney Scott Hammond said.

The case was handled by the Howard County States Attorney's Office and presided over by a Montgomery County judge since the case involved a Frederick County judge.

Adams presided over Beasley's custody case which started in August 2018. After she handed down a ruling Beasley did not like, he filed complaints against her, Hammond said.

In April 2020, Adams recused herself from the case in an effort to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, Hammond said. Frederick County Circuit Court Judge John Tisdale took her place, he said.

And yet, years later, Hammond said, Beasley was still threatening Adams on social media and obsessing over her.

"I want to do my job without intimidation," Adams told Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge John Maloney, who presided over the sentencing Wednesday.

Beasley told Maloney that he is not violent, and his actions were never meant to be violent.

"My intent was not to commit a violent act," he said.

Beasley's attorney, Brandon Burrell, argued the same thing, and said Beasley's actions weren't meant to be threatening.

"It was just supposed to be annoying," he said.

In a now-deleted Facebook post from September 2021 Beasley posted a picture of himself displaying an obscene gesture with court documents laid out on a table behind him.

"23 reasons why the Frederick County Circuit Court Judges are going to be f---- annihilated tomorrow," the caption said. "I'm not playing nice anymore. We shot the British for less."

Then, in November 2021, Beasley stood outside Adams' home and banged a barrel with a hammer repeatedly, causing a disturbance in the neighborhood, charging documents say.

When police confronted him, Beasley said he was doing construction and that he was doing nothing illegal. He was arrested at the scene.

Two days earlier, Beasley was outside the Frederick County Courthouse using a bullhorn to call out for Adams and "answer for her crimes", charging documents said. In body camera footage taken of the incident, Beasley called Adams a Nazi as well as other vulgar names.

He also posted flyers with Adams and Tisdale's addresses, charging documents said. The flyers had pictures of two boys with arrows pointed at them, and a caption that said the two judges were killing them.

Adams also got a peace order against Beasley, which Maloney said he violated with his social media posts.

Beasley said his actions were borne from the pain he felt for his children.

"From my perspective, I do feel like [Adams] played a significant part in this," he said.

Burrell asked for no jail time for Beasley, and only five years of probation. Hammond asked for 60 days of jail time followed by five years of probation.

Maloney met them in the middle and sentenced Beasley to 60 days, suspending 30 days for the disorderly conduct charge. For the threatening a public official charge, he sentenced Beasley to three years behind bars, but suspended all three years.

"I hope we've gotten to the point where we're moving on," Maloney said.

Adams expressed the same sentiment after the hearing. She said she felt relieved.

"I'm very hopeful this will be over now," she said.

However, Beasley's partner, Laura Ewing, was unhappy with the sentencing. She said people have a right to protest against public officials.

"They were making him an example," she said during an interview after the hearing.

