Man sentenced to 30 years in 2020 shooting death at Halloween party

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A 31-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison after admitting to a deadly Oct. 31, 2020 shooting at a storage unit South of Lubbock

Joshua Rosales appeared before District Judge William Eichman and pleaded guilty to murder in the slaying of 39-year-old Paul Anthony Luna. He faced five years to life in prison

Rosales also faced a continuing violence against family charge, but the case was dismissed as part of his plea agreement with the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office.

The murder charge stems from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation that began when Lubbock County Sheriff's deputies responded to 12104 U.S. 87 in connection with a shooting and found Luna's body. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to court documents.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators that Rosales walked up to Luna who was fighting Rosales' friend on the floor before shooting Luna multiple times.

Special crimes unit investigators spoke with 15 people who witnessed the shooting and learned that Rosales arrived at the shot Luna while he was on the floor fighting another man. Rosales reportedly left the room but returned and shot Luna multiple times as people were giving him first aid, the warrant states.

He will have to serve half of his sentence before he is eligible to apply for release on parole.

