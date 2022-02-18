Man sentenced to 30 years after causing crash that killed Plant City grandmother

TAMPA — A Plant City man who was speeding at 93 mph through a neighborhood before a fatal crash in 2020 was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday.

Terrell Rollins, 27, was fleeing a traffic stop on April 23, 2020, when he ran a stop sign and slammed into a car driven by 53-year-old Amanda Renee Holmes-Williams. The Plant City grandmother was killed instantly, the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Rollins was being pulled over by police for having excessively dark tint on his windows. But the crash, at the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Warren Street, occurred after officers called off their pursuit because of Rollins’ erratic driving, the news release states.

After the crash, the State Attorney’s Office said, Rollins ran away without stopping to aid Holmes-Williams. Plant City officers found him later that day hiding in the backyard of a house nearby and took him into custody.

Assistant State Attorney Stephanie Pizarro said Friday that Holmes-Williams was a sister, mother and grandmother who was going “about her everyday life” when tragedy struck.

“Thankfully, he will now face the consequences of his actions, and the family will have the opportunity to begin to heal,” said Pizzaro, who led the prosecution of the case along with colleague Danielle Sears.

Friday’s sentencing came after a jury in January determined that Rollins was guilty on all charges levied against him: third-degree murder, fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash with death and driving with a license that was canceled, suspended or revoked.

This will be the third prison sentence Rollins has served. He was most recently behind bars between March 2015 and August 2018 for aggravated battery and other charges, prison records show.

Family members of Holmes-Williams spoke Friday. Her son, Willie Knighten, said he was glad Rollins would not be able to harm a family the way he did his.

“We didn’t all get here today by chance; it came through a series of repeated missteps some intentional, some not,” Knighten said. “Unfortunately, it also came with a cost of a life. Still, there is time so others will not end up on the same path and facing the same consequences.”