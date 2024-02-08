Man sentenced for 30 years in Columbia County for attempted murder in 2022

A Georgia man was sentenced to 30 years in prison following an attempted murder that occurred in May of 2022.

On May 6, 2022, Columbia County Deputies responded to 214 Southwest Harlowe Place after the landlord requested a well-being check on the tenant.

When deputies arrived they could see the victim through the window.

The victim appeared to be covered in blood and medical distress. Deputies went inside the home and EMS transported the victim to the hospital.

Deputies said the victim had been shot in the head twice.

Detectives noticed that the victim’s car was missing and they later noticed a person of interest was identified as Leslie Duguid.

Duguid is 30 years old and is from Valdosta, Ga.

Detectives went to Duguid’s residence and interviewed him. Duguid did not confess to shooting the victim but he did admit to taking the victim’s car from the scene and hiding a gun.

He took the detectives to the stolen car and gun.

Digital and forensic examination, along with DNA evidence, was able to tie him to the crime. He was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility on May 17, 2022.

This past Monday, Feb. 5, Duguid was convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison for attempted second-degree murder while armed.

