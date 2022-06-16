Man sentenced to 30 years for injuring Greene County deputy during high-speed chase

Lt. Steve Westbrook, joined by Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott.

A man was sentenced this week to 30 years in prison for intentionally hitting a Greene County Sheriff's Office lieutenant during a high-speed chase near Bolivar in 2020.

Seth Hay, 38, was fleeing from law enforcement officers in December of 2020 after they had been dispatched to his home for a domestic disturbance.

Hay was not at his home, but deputies eventually located him and attempted to pull him over. Hay fled from the deputies.

In an attempt to stop Hay, Greene County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Steve Westbrook was trying to set up spike strips, but Hay veered his car, hitting Westbrook's patrol vehicle and causing Westbrook to have serious injuries. Westbrook has been receiving medical treatment and doing rehab for the past 18 months.

Westbrook is back with the sheriff's office but has been moved to a different department, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

Hay was originally charged with three counts of assault, one count of kidnapping and one count of resisting arrest. As a part of a plea agreement, two of the assault charges and the kidnapping charge were dropped. Hay pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault and one count of resisting arrest.

A Polk County judge sentenced Hay to 25 years for assault and 5 years for resisting arrest. The charges are to be served consecutively.

Hay's attorney could not be reached for comment.

