Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for carjacking, rapes

Dec. 11—An Owensboro man who got inside Owensboro High School and later carjacked a person with a knife pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple offenses in exchange for a 30-year sentence.

Brandon Scott Jackson, 39, of the 1300 block of West Second Street, was charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary for the January 26 incidents, which began when Jackson followed a staff member into a secured area at Owensboro High School.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Nick Kafer said the incident at OHS began when Jackson followed a staff member into a secured area.

"He was insisting she let him further into the building so he could contact someone in the building," Kafer said. "She told him he needed to leave. He never made contact with her, but he was acting in an aggressive and threatening manner."

Jackson left the building.

Later, a woman was stopped at a stop light in the 900 block of Frederica Street when a man, later identified as Jackson, got into her vehicle through an unlocked door. Jackson then brandished a knife and demanded money.

"Officers were responding at the same time, and they showed up right as he was getting her out of the car," Kafer said. "The officer witnessed it."

Jackson fled on foot but was arrested after a chase. Kafer said Jackson was also charged with two counts of first-degree rape, incidents not connected with the events at OHS or the attempted carjacking.

The victims in both rapes were "loose acquaintances," Kafer said.

"In both cases, the victims said they were forced to engage with him" in sexual activity, Kafer said.

The plea agreement calls for Jackson to serve a total of 30 years in prison. Because some of the charges are considered violent offenses under state law, Jackson must serve 20 years and complete a prison sex offender program before he will be eligible for parole.

Kafer said the victims he reached agreed with the recommended sentence.

"They approved of the 30-year term, with it being a violent offense, knowing he would have to do at least 20 years before being eligible for parole, " Kafer said.

Jackson has a record of prior offenses, including at least one sexual offense. Other offenses Jackson pleaded guilty to include possession of a weapon on school property, registered sex offender school restrictions, fourth-degree assault and theft from a building.

Kafer said Jackson, as part of the plea agreement, will have to register for his lifetime as a sex offender.

Jackson requested he be sentenced as soon as possible so he can be sent to a Department of Corrections facility.

"What Mr. Jackson showed is he is a dangerous person society needs to be protected from," Kafer said.

