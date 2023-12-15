Man sentenced to 30 years in prison after shooting Pensacola bar employees

A 35-year-old man will serve 30 years in prison after a federal jury found him guilty of attempting to rob Coyote's Sports Bar and Grill during a shooting in July 2022.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Florida announced Ocala, Florida, native Quinton Pete's 30-year sentence Thursday after it took a jury three days to convict him in August of attempted Hobbs Act robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"The investigation and prosecution of violent crime − in this case by an armed repeat offender − is central to our mission to protect the public," said Jason Coody, the U.S. Attorney who announced the sentence. "This sentence illustrates our shared resolve to keep our communities safe and the significant consequences associated with such federal crimes of violence."

Pete indicted: Coyote's Sports Bar robbery suspect indicted by grand jury

On March 9, 2022, Pete went to Coyote's Sports Bar on Bayou Boulevard in Pensacola just before 4 a.m. and shot two employees at point-blank range and tried robbing the establishment. The victims lived and were able to provide Pensacola police officers a general description of Pete.

Law enforcement apprehended Pete in Dallas after discovering his white Jeep Grand Cherokee in which he fled the scene. After he was apprehended, law enforcement also found him in possession of a firearm that ballistics later confirmed was used during the shooting, a release says.

After Pete's 30-year sentence, he will serve three years of supervised release.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Ocala Florida man gets 30 years for Pensacola shooting at sports bar