Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for caught-on-video arcade center robbery and shooting
A man who robbed and fired shots inside a North Martin Luther King Boulevard internet cafe was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison.
Johnny L. Battles Jr. was convicted on a charge of armed robbery with a firearm during a court appearance today before Leon Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh.
On April 26, 2019, Battles walked into the Arcade Center, fired a handgun into the ceiling and demanded money from the clerk. He fled with $4,000 in cash.
Eight people were inside the business at the time of the robbery, which was captured on the store's surveillance video camera.
At one point, Battles threatened to "burn the cashier" if anyone moved, the State Attorney's Office said in a news release.
"Though traumatized, no one was physically injured," prosecutors said.
