Man sentenced to 30 years for his role in murder of brother’s girlfriend in Fort Worth

A 40-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2017 murder of his brother’s girlfriend, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Xondadric Antonio Holmes was sentenced Friday for his role in the killing of Angela Gagne.

His brother, Q’Juan Tiakei Holmes, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2022 after a jury convicted him of capital murder.

Gagne, a 41-year-old mother of five, died six days after calling 911 in June 2017 to report Q’Juan Holmes was beating her.

On June 10, 2017, Q’Juan Holmes and his brother were at Gagne’s Fort Worth duplex, according to the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Q’Juan Holmes was arguing with Gagne when he dragged her into a spare bedroom as his brother, Xondadric Holmes, stole TVs and personal items in the home. Q’Juan Holmes beat her and shot her four times in the head, authorities said.

Two days after the murder, police found her body naked, beaten and shot, lying in a pool of blood. Q’Juan Holmes, who lived with Gagne, had already left the state, taking a bus to Florida after the shooting. Police there arrested him and extradited him to Texas.

Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Marcus Hanna and Collin Ashworth prosecuted the case. Investigator Zach Long and Victim Assistance Coordinator Cecilia Jones also worked on this case.