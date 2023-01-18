Man sentenced to 33 years in prison in connection with Aurora carjacking that left woman paralyzed

A Lansing man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison in connection with the 2021 carjacking in Aurora that left a woman paralyzed, officials said.

He is the third man to be convicted in connection with the incident.

Darrell Frazier, 20, of the 1770 block of Burnham Avenue, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking, a class X felony, and agreed to the sentence, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Frazier was one of four people who carjacked a man in DeKalb County in 2021 and then stopped in Aurora, looking to take another car. Meanwhile, a woman had just dropped her two sons off at her parents’ house and was running some errands when she stopped for something to eat at a Wendy’s in Aurora at around 4 p.m. Jan. 16, family friends previously told The Beacon-News.

She was listening to an audiobook while eating in the restaurant’s parking lot on the 1200 block of North Orchard Road when a Ford Escape pulled up and at least two men surrounded her SUV, police previously said.

The woman was pushed over the center console, shot in the spine by a teen involved in the carjacking and forcibly pulled from her vehicle as the four men stole her car, police said.

Frazier received an 18-year sentence for aggravated vehicular hijacking and a mandatory 15-year enhancement because a gun was used in the act of the crime. Frazier must serve at least 85% of the sentence and receives credit for 576 days served at the Kane County jail.

Edward McGee, a codefendant from Harvey, pleaded guilty in October to aggravated vehicular hijacking and was sentenced to 35 years in prison. The teen was sentenced to 40 years in prison in December.

The fourth suspect, a juvenile, was killed in late January 2021 during a carjacking in Lansing, police said.

Shortly after the Aurora carjacking, the vehicle stolen was used in a carjacking in Lansing and was recovered on Jan. 20 in Harvey with several bullet holes on the inside and outside of the vehicle, officials said.

