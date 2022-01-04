Father sentenced to 34 years after brutally beating his infant daughter in 2015

Perry Vandell, Arizona Republic
·1 min read
A man was sentenced for brutally beating his infant daughter.
A man was sentenced to 34 years in prison on Monday after he brutally beat his 2-month-old daughter and left her with permanent brain damage in 2015.

Baudel Bermudez, 37, was convicted on two counts of child abuse last October with each carrying a 17-year sentence, which he will have to serve consecutively.

Documents from the Arizona Department of Child Safety say Bermudez nearly killed his daughter on Jan. 30, 2015, in Phoenix. She was transported to a hospital, where she was found to have an intracranial bleed and multiple skull fractures.

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel issued a written statement saying the brain injuries Bermudez's daughter suffered robbed her of a chance at a normal life.

"Law enforcement and prosecutors in this office have fought for more than five years to provide justice for a helpless baby who will never have the opportunity to live a normal life due to the head injuries she sustained at the hands of someone who was responsible for her care,” Adel said.

