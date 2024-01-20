Man sentenced to 34 years in second-degree murder case

Jan. 19—OTTUMWA — Prosecutors have agreed to drop a second-degree murder charge down to voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea deal that resulted in 34 years of prison time.

Earlier this month Judge Michael Carpenter sentenced Leon Leroy Stewart to a total of 34 years in prison. The sentence resolves pending matters in three separate cases: the death of 49-year-old Grant Cochran from 2022, a probation violation, and a 2022 arrest for driving while barred.

The most significant charge stems from Sept. 11, 2022, when police were called to Casey's at 1001 E. Main St. in Ottumwa for an assault. When they initially arrived, they found Cochran unconscious and severely injured in the gas station's parking lot.

Cochran died from his injuries a few days later after he had been flown by medical helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Witnesses at the scene told police that Stewart, who has also used the last name Babcock, had punched Cochran. When Cochran fell, his head hit the concrete.

Before the plea, Stewart was facing 50 years in prison for the second-degree murder charge.

The plea deal reached with Wapello County Attorney Reuben Neff was adopted by the judge at a sentencing hearing on Jan. 9, according to court documents. That deal included dropping the murder charge to voluntary manslaughter with a 15-year prison sentence, with a three-year mandatory minimum because Stewart is a habitual offender.

He received a 15-year prison term for probation violation, and two 2-year sentences for driving while barred. The sentences will be served consecutively for a maximum of 34 years.

