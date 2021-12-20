Man sentenced to 35 to 75 years in prison in March 2020 homicide and attempted murder

LANSING — A man charged with murdering a Lansing woman and attempting to kill her boyfriend was sentenced Monday to 35 to 75 years in prison by an Ingham County judge.

John Kennedy, 30, made a plea agreement in October after being charged for a March 2020 double shooting that left 37-year-old Tameka Jackson dead and her boyfriend critically injured. Kennedy pled no contest Oct. 11 to Judge Rosemarie Aquilina on charges of second-degree murder and assault with the intent to murder, before being sentenced by the judge over Zoom Monday.

A no-contest plea is not a formal admission of guilt but is treated as a conviction for sentencing purposes.

According to court records, Kennedy and Rodolfo Alvarez unlawfully entered Jackson's home to collect a debt of $75 from her. Jackson's boyfriend told them he would get Alvarez his money when he received his paycheck in a week, he testified.

As they left, Alvarez made a gesture to Kennedy, who then shot Jackson in the torso and neck. Jackson's boyfriend said later he interpreted Alvarez's gesture as a call to shoot.

Alvarez's circuit court case is still open, according to court records.

The two men left, but Kennedy returned a minute later, kicking through a deadbolted door before shooting Jackson twice more. He then pursued Jackson's boyfriend, who had locked himself in the bedroom and backed himself against the door. Kennedy made two unsuccessful attempts to kick the door in, before firing several shots at the door, critically injuring the boyfriend.

Aquilina said she's unsure how long it will take to reform Kennedy's mindset, questioning whether the fixed minimum was "proportional" to his actions.

"It wasn't bad enough that you put in a few bullets; you went back to finish the job. Insurance bullets," Aquilina said to the defendant. "And then you didn't want any witnesses so you shot, again, the boyfriend, over $75."

However, she said she would honor the plea agreement to give Jackson's loved ones closure and the space to heal.

Story continues

More: Mom of murder victim: 'It felt like someone had just stabbed me in the heart with a knife'

More: Man pleads no contest to fatal shooting in Lansing

In attendance at the hearing were Tameka Jackson's mother Yvette Farrow and older sister Carletta Blue. After initial proceedings, they both rose to address the court. They wore personalized hoodies and facemasks with Jackson's face on them.

Blue said the hole that her younger sister's absence has left is immeasurable.

"They took somebody from us that was so beautiful to us. She's got nieces that miss her, she has nephews that miss her," Blue said.

Through tears, Jackson's mother addressed the man convicted of killing her daughter.

"I don't know you, but you took my child's life for no reason. Maybe I can forgive you in the future but I can't forgive you right now. I really can't because you took my baby," Farrow said. "I can't see my baby. The only way I can see her is in that urn over my fireplace, and that's not right."

Farrow said her son was incarcerated when his sister died. When, upon being released, he learned he was only able to see his sister at her funeral, she said he broke down mentally. He's since been imprisoned again.

"Not only do I speak because I'm a mother, but I speak for all the parents that have lost kids from violence. It's senseless," Farrow said. "There are so many kids being taken away from parents, from loved ones every day from gun violence, and it's ridiculous. And I feel for them because I feel it in my heart. I just wanted him to understand how I felt."

More: Schor, Lansing officials talk about addressing city's gun violence

More: 34 people have been killed in homicides in Lansing area this year. Here are their stories.

Contact reporter Jared Weber at 517-582-3937 or jtweber@lsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Man sentenced to 35 to 75 years in prison over March 2020 double shooting