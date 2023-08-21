Man sentenced to 35 years in deadly 2020 shooting in Central Lubbock

Calvin Brown Jr., 35, is escorted to the 140th District Court where he accpeted a 35-year prison sentence in exhcange for a guilty plea to a count of murder in the Jan. 10, 2020 shooting death of 67-year-old Ronald Sepeda.

A 35-year-old man who admitted to shooting and killing a man then cleaning up the crime scene was sentenced last week to 35 years in prison.

Calvin Joe Brown Jr., pleaded guilty in the 140th District Court to a count of murder in connection with the Jan. 10, 2020, shooting death of 67-Ronald Sepeda at a home in the 1500 block of 25th Street.

He also faced a charge of tampering with a corpse in connection with the shooting, but that was dismissed as part of his plea.

Brown, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his Jan. 11, 2020 arrest, entered his plea ahead of an Aug. 21 trial.

His case stems from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation that began when Lubbock police, responding to a civil disturbance call at the residence, found Sepeda’s body in an underground cellar outside of the home in the 1500 block of 25th Street.

The caller told police Brown told them he had to shoot someone, the warrant states.

Brown told investigators he got into a fight with Sepeda, who he shot him in self defense. He reportedly admitted to moving Sepeda’s body and cleaning up the blood at the scene, the warrant states.

“The scene showed obvious signs of clean up through chemical agents as well as the removal of evidence in an attempt to conceal the evidence,” the warrant states.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Brown on the tampering charge the same day. A month later, he was served the murder warrant.

Brown will have to serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

