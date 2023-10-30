Man sentenced to 35 years in death of 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada

Oct. 30—ALBUQUERQUE — A federal judge on Monday sentenced Malcolm Torres of Española to 35 years in prison in connection with the death of 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada, whose September 2019 disappearance sparked a days-long search that involved hundreds of volunteers along the banks and bluffs of the Rio Grande.

Torres had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the girl's death in April. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Johnson.

Dozens of family member's attended Monday's sentencing, and about a half dozen addressed the court, calling Torres a "monster, a "coward" and a "selfish, spoiled bitch" for what he had done.

Renezmae's death was no accident or medical episode, prosecutor Zachary Jones told the court during an emotional sentencing hearing at the federal courthouse in Albuquerque. The girl died from blunt force trauma after Torres beat her about the head, neck arms and legs before dumping her body in the Rio Grande.

Torres at the time had been home with the girl and his 18-month-old son and was "heavily intoxicated and not fit to supervise the children," according as statement issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office in April.

The child known as "Mae Mae" touched the hearts of many in the Espanola Valley during her short life. Law enforcement officials and volunteers in the area looked for the girl for days on horseback, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Torres was taken into custody as a person of interest after the girl's mother, Victoria Maestas of Santa Clara Pueblo, told police the girl had last been seen with Torres, with whom Maestas has a son.

Torres and Maestas had ended a tumultuous four-year relationship months earlier, court records show, and were embroiled in a custody battle over both children at the time.

Law enforcement found Renezmae's body Sept. 11, 2019, in the Rio Grande near Santa Clara Pueblo.

"The resulting investigation revealed that Torres had driven to the area 5.5 miles from his home and left her body there," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, which said in a statement in April Torres had provided law enforcement with numerous conflicting statements, which delayed the recovery of her body.

More than 200 mourners attended a memorial service for the girl. At the time, community leaders spoke out about the need for more services to protect the well-being of the area's young people.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.