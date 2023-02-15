Man sentenced to 35 years after Georgia 1st-grade teacher’s body found off rural road

A Georgia man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for his role in the death of a teacher, according to our ABC affiliate, WJBF.

Tina Prince, 46, was last seen alive at a Mexican restaurant in Sandersville on May 28, 2021. Her daughter told police she got several suspicious phone calls while out to dinner with family members. She abruptly left the restaurant and didn’t return.

Her car was later found abandoned in a Walmart parking lot.

Her body was found on June 4, 2021 off a rural road in Washington County.

Prince was a first-grade teacher.

On Tuesday, Aaron Adams pled guilty to one felony count of concealing the death of another and six counts of making false statements.

Deputies said Prince and Adams knew each other.

Her cause of death has not been determined.