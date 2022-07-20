Man sentenced to 35 years in prison after murdering woman in Harbor Town home, official says

A man has pled guilty to first-degree murder and other charges after a woman was shot to death at Harbor Town in 2017.

Kurtrell Williams, 25, was sentenced to 35 years for his crimes, according to a bailiff.

In 2018, Williams was indicted on first-degree premediated murder and other felony charges after the victim was shot to death at her home on Mud Island, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

A grand jury also indicted defendant Williams on charges of first-degree felony murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, employment of a firearm in the commission of aggravated burglary and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators said Susan Grissom, 56, was shot and killed by an intruder that November in the kitchen of her home on Island Drive. She was robbed of cash and a bank card, which later was found discarded in the 4300 block of Mendenhall, the DA said.

Williams was developed as a suspect and arrested three days later at a residence in the 3800 block of Brighton in northeast Memphis.

