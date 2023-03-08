Man sentenced to 35 years in prison in shooting death of girlfriend in New Britain

A man was sentenced on Tuesday to more than three decades behind bars for the shooting death of his then-girlfriend in 2019 in New Britain.

Benjamin Morales, 45, was handed down a 35-year prison term during a hearing in New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday.

The sentence comes after he previously pleaded guilty to charges of murder, first-degree threatening and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver in connection with the death of Alice Figueroa.

Morales struck a plea deal in November after initially indicating he would pursue a jury trial.

Figueroa was 27 years old when she was killed on Feb. 4, 2019. Police at the time described Figueroa as the girlfriend of Morales. The day she was killed, police found Figueroa inside an apartment she and Morales shared on Elam Street in New Britain. She was lying in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds to her leg and abdomen.

Morales was arrested the following month with the help of a SWAT team after U.S. marshals tracked him to South Carolina and found him inside a refrigerator.

Police also arrested three people for allegedly helping Morales elude capture during the month he was on the loose.