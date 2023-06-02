Man sentenced to 38 years in prison in connection with 2005 murder in Aurora

A former Aurora man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison in connection with the beating death of a man in Aurora in 2005, officials said.

Quinton C. Moore, 41, was sentenced by Kane County Judge Elizabeth Flood Wednesday after he was found guilty in March on three counts of first-degree murder, Kane County prosecutors said in a news release.

He is the fifth man to be convicted in connection with the murder of Jorge Caro in 2005 in Aurora.

Moore is already serving a 23-year prison sentence for attempted murder in another case.

He was charged in 2007 in connection with Caro’s murder as part of the Operation First Degree Burn indictments that led to multiple arrests in connection with Aurora cold case killings. He was repeatedly found unfit to stand trial, causing a long delay in the case, officials said.

The saga has involved at least eight judges and several attorneys. Moore attacked his attorney in court during jury selection in 2010, and at other times he refused to enter the courtroom for hearings.

On Sept. 24, 2005, Moore and members of an Aurora street gang were at a party in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue when they encountered Caro, according to the release.

Several gang members questioned whether Caro, 21, was a true member of the gang and whether he had cooperated with police in a murder investigation, according to the release, and they then severely kicked and punched him, and beat him with a baseball bat.

The men involved then took Caro’s shoes and shirt and left him to die, prosecutors said in the release.

Caro’s autopsy revealed 22 injuries to his head and 16 injuries to his upper body and arms, according to the release.

Co-defendants Juan Vargas, Max M. Aguilar, Ruben Hernandez and Roman Lucio were also convicted in connection with the case and sent to prison.

mejones@chicagotribune.com