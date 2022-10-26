Man sentenced to 4 life sentences in connection to three Phoenix-area homicides

A 25-year-old man was sentenced to four life sentences Thursday after he pled guilty to three homicides that occurred between 2017 and 2018.

Julian Anthony Perry pled guilty in September to four counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, according to court documents.

A Maricopa County judge sentenced Perry to four life sentences with no possibility of release until he serves 75 years, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said in a news release.

“These violent crimes changed the lives of numerous families forever. Ensuring that this dangerous individual is removed from society will make our community a safer place,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell in the release.

Perry was involved in three separate homicides that occurred in the west Valley and central Phoenix between 2017 and 2018, according to the county attorney's office.

On Jan. 9, 2018, Phoenix police found Marcel Cowans and Frederick Eriven, both 23, shot dead inside a vehicle near 86th and Lewis avenues in west Phoenix. Detectives obtained their cell phone records which indicated their last outgoing call was made to Perry, court records show.

Family members of Cowans and Eriven told police Perry had made threats to the victims after an argument.

On Mar. 14, 2018, police found 20-year-old Gerardo Perez shot dead in a vehicle just 100 yards away from the double homicide scene months earlier. He was also shot and killed.

Perry and Paul Grant and David Reyes, both 18, were arrested in March 2018 in connection to these homicides.

Perry told investigators that he and Grant lured Cowans and Eriven with the premise of a drug transaction.

Then Perry entered their car, shot them and took drugs and cell phones, according to court records. Grant had said he was the "lookout," police said in 2018.

A similar situation unfolded in the March homicide. Police said Perry made arrangements to meet with Perez, and when he arrived, Perry got into his car and shot him. Perry later told Reyes to finish Perez, according to the records. Grant, meanwhile, recovered evidence in and around Perez's vehicle, police said in 2018.

