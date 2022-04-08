Man sentenced to 4 years for fatally striking pedestrian in St. Paul, leaving scene

A man received a four-year sentence this week for fatally striking a 60-year-old pedestrian in St. Paul and leaving the scene.

Lor Xiong, of St. Paul, died the night of Feb. 28, 2021, at Phalen Boulevard and Atlantic Street. Multiple witnesses provided police with the license plate number and description of the vehicle that struck Xiong, officers went to the registered owner’s address and found the damaged vehicle in the West Seventh Street neighborhood.

Officers located Christopher D’Shaun Mack, 24, inside a nearby residence and arrested him. He pleaded guilty in January to criminal vehicular homicide – driver who causes collision leaves scene and was sentenced Tuesday to 48 months, the presumptive term according to the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines.

Mack told police he didn’t know he struck someone, according to the criminal complaint.

“Our father sacrificed so much for his country fighting in the Vietnam War as a teenager, volunteering for the Hmong community, and giving his family a life here in America,” a daughter wrote in a victim impact statement. “He was just about to get to enjoy his time with his kids, his grandkids and get to see the world. All of these things that he wished to do were taken away from him. Our father has so much resiliency in his life but in his final moment he suffered a terrible death and died alone. It is not fair to him.”

Related Articles