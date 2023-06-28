Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for Argonne Road vehicular homicide

Jun. 27—A 32-year-old man was sentenced to more than four years in prison for killing 44-year-old Kevin Witcher in a three-vehicle crash on Argonne Road in 2020.

Justin L. Long pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and possession of a stolen motor vehicle June 21 before Spokane County Superior Court Judge Maryann Moreno sentenced Long to 50 months of confinement, according to court records.

On the morning of May 11, 2020, Long was driving a Ford F-250 south on Argonne Road, near Bigelow Gulch Road, when he crossed the centerline and struck a northbound Honda Civic, driven by Witcher, court documents say. The Ford also struck a GMC pickup that was traveling north behind the Honda.

Long was extricated from the truck and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Witcher died at the scene, and the third driver was uninjured.

Toxicology results showed Long had methamphetamine in his blood at the time of the crash, documents say. The truck Long was driving was reported stolen the day of the crash.

Long was ordered to serve a year of community custody when he is released from prison.