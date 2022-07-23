Man sentenced to 40 years, 15 in prison for child molestation in Cobb

Jul. 23—MARIETTA — A Cobb County judge has sentenced a Columbus man to 15 years in prison for sexual assault of a child, the Cobb County District Attorney's office announced Friday.

Originally arrested in December of 2020, Trevon Lamar Teague entered a guilty plea for aggravated child molestation on July 12, according to Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady. As part of the plea, the 22-year-old received a forty-year sentence, with 15 of those years to be served in prison, without the possibility of parole.

Teague was originally charged with four counts of aggravated child molestation and four counts of aggravated sodomy, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Teague's address is listed as Fort Benning, the U.S. Army post near Columbus, in jail records.

The sentence was handed down by Assisting Superior Court Judge Tambra Colston.

The charges against Teague stem from allegations dating back to 2019, when Teague was accused of assaulting an underaged male victim over the course of several years. In May of 2019, the victim, then 12 years old, informed his parents of the abuse, and parents called local law enforcement, according to prosecutors.

"This defendant preyed upon this child for many years," Broady said. "This sentence holds him accountable for his unconscionable actions. We pray this will be one of the first steps in healing for the victim."

Teague is currently incarcerated at the Cobb County jail.