Man sentenced to up to 40 years for child sexual assault

Apr. 4—SCRANTON — A judge sentenced an Old Forge man who admitted sexually assaulting a young girl over the course of several years to 20 to 40 years in state prison.

Police charged Omar Stafford, 38, in August with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and several other offenses after the victim, now 18, came forward to report he repeatedly sexually assaulted her, starting when she was about 5 or 6.

The victim told police the abuse took place at various residences in Taylor and Moosic. She said Stafford had touched her buttocks as recently as July, while she slept on a couch.

The Times Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

Stafford pleaded guilty in November to one count of rape of a child. All other charges were dropped in exchange for the plea.

At the sentencing hearing, Deputy District Attorney Sara Varela urged Judge Andy Jarbola to impose a stiff sentence, citing the victim's age when the abuse began.

"Rape of a child is one of the most heinous crimes," Varela said. "It calls for a sentence of 20 to 40 years."

Stafford's attorney, C. J. Rotteveel, acknowledged the heinousness of the crime. He asked Jarbola to issue a lesser sentence, noting Stafford was sexually abused as a child.

Stafford also has no prior record, immediately admitted to the offense and agreed to plead guilty, saving the victim from having to testify, Rotteveel said. He also agreed to be designated a sexually violent predator without a hearing.

"He did not try to fight this and acknowledged what he did is wrong," Rotteveel said.

Jarbola rejected the plea for leniency, citing the victim's age when the abuse began and the impact it will have on her life.

"She is going to relieve these acts forever," Jarbola said. "The court also has a duty to protect society."

In addition to the prison sentence, Stafford will serve three years of probation. He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon release from prison.

Contact the writer: tbesecker@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9137; @tmbeseckerTT on Twitter.