Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for fatal stabbing in Macoupin County in 2021

A Florida man who had recently relocated to Carlinville was sentenced Wednesday in Macoupin County court to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in connection with the 2021 fatal stabbing of a Virden man.

Dalton M.K. Obermark, 22, pleaded guilty on July 12 to stabbing John "JB" Rennie, 58, in Rennie's Virden home.

In exchange for Obermark's guilty plea, the state agreed to cap its sentencing at 40 years. Associate Judge Joshua A. Meyer pronounced the sentence.

Virden police found Rennie's body in his home in the 700 block of North Dye Street while conducting a welfare check the evening of Feb. 1, 2021.

Macoupin County State's Attorney Jordan Garrison said it was the first murder in Virden since he became state's attorney in 2021.

According to a news release, Obermark had been released from prison in Florida early in 2021 and had been in Illinois less than a month when he stabbed Rennie.

Obermark had been convicted of armed robbery and grand theft auto in 2017. While incarcerated in Polk County, Florida, Obermark tried to escape but was caught and convicted of conspiracy to escape from a penal institution.

After stabbing Rennie, Obermark stole Rennie's vehicle and ran out of gas in Nashville, Tennessee, en route to Florida.

Garrison said Obermark told Nashville police that while he was at Rennie's house, two random men entered the house. Obermark said he was struck in the head and then sexually assaulted. At gunpoint, Obermark said he was forced to stab Rennie.

Garrison said video surveillance during the investigation showed that Obermark had stolen Rennie's car, taken it to a business north of Macoupin County, got out of the car alone and asked someone for directions to Florida.

During the sentencing hearing, it was also brought up that Obermark had crafted several different "shanks" while being held in jail.

"While there is nothing we can do to bring 'JB' back," Garrison said at the sentencing hearing, "hopefully today is a step forward for the Rennie family in closing this horrible chapter in their lives."

