Man sentenced to 40 years in prison after Orange County mother killed during attempted carjacking

A man accused in a deadly attempted carjacking in Orange County has accepted a plea deal.

Ja’quarius McCray was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison and 3 years probation.

Investigators said in 2021, he and another man followed Roxana Sanchez, tried to steal her car, and then shot her to death.

Watch: Teen arrested in shooting death of Orange County mother

Investigators said Sanchez and a friend had been out shopping earlier in the evening.

The women had just returned home when two suspects attempted to carjack them.

Watch: Records detail past criminal history of boy, 17, accused of killing Orange County mother in her driveway

According to deputies, during the carjacking one of the suspects opened fire on the car, hitting Sanchez as she sat in the passenger seat.

McCray was 17 years old at the time Sanchez was murdered.

Watch: Following gun violence involving youth in Orlando, focus shifts to preventing children from ‘developing into killers’

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said their DNA was found on the murder weapons.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.