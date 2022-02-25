Man sentenced for 40 years in prison after killing man who intervened in woman's beating

Christon Chaisson leaves behind a wife, Kelly and 3-year-old son Caleb.

The man who killed Christon Chaisson, who intervened when a woman was being beaten by her boyfriend, was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Chaisson was returning to his car on Aug. 12, 2017, near the Rosa Parks Center when he saw a woman being beaten by her boyfriend. Benoit shot and killed Chaisson when the 31-year-old stepped in.

Benoit was convicted of manslaughter and obstruction of justice in October. He was sentenced Thursday by 15th Judicial District Court Judge Marilyn Castle to concurrently serve 40 years for manslaughter and 20 years for obstruction of justice.

Previous coverage: Always willing to help, Christon Chaisson paid the ultimate price

"Christon was a great guy," Chaisson's aunt Erica Williams said at the time of his death. "Everybody knew how great he was. He would always make you laugh and he really held the family together."

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Man who killed Lafayette good Samaritan sentenced to 40 years in prison