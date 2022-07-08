Man sentenced to 40 years in sex abuse case

Jul. 8—OTTUMWA — A man convicted on 19 counts of sexual abuse-related charges against two children was sentenced to 40 years in prison this week.

Judge Joel Yates sentenced 51-year-old David Robert Johnson, of Ottumwa, on Monday to 40 years, with a 17 1/2 year minimum. However, Wapello County Attorney Reuben Neff said Johnson could be eligible for parole after a dozen years.

The sentence comes after a Wapello County jury in April found Johnson guilty of 19 counts of felony sexual abuse-related charges, including second- and third-degree sexual abuse.

Johnson was charged in 2020 after investigators said he sexually abused two children from January 2008 to June 2010, and January 2018 through September 2020.

Prosecutors had sought a much stricter 140-year prison sentence, with a mandatory minimum of 70 years. Acknowledging past complaints from defense attorneys and even some judges over harsh sentence recommendations, Neff wrote that the appearance is simply due to prior county attorneys being too lenient prior to 2018.

In a two-page summary posted publicly on the Wapello County Attorney's Office Facebook page, Neff wrote, " ... in a case like this one, where the evidence establishes that the defendant continually sexually abused a child and a minor, we believe that any person familiar with the harm this actually caused and the low likelihood of rehabilitation would believe a lengthy prison [sentence to be] appropriate."

Johnson will be required to register as a sex offender for life once released, and would also be subjected to what essentially amounts to a lifetime of probation under Iowa's special life sentencing guidelines for sexual offenders.

Johnson has filed for an appeal, and through his attorney Robert Breckenridge has filed a motion for a new trial. The motion claims one of the jurors intentionally misrepresented their relationship with one of the victims and their mother.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald.