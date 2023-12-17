Man sentenced to 40 years for sexually assaulting child

A 43-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison after admitting to sexually abusing an underage family member for years.

Jared Hagood, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center, appeared in the 140th District Court where he pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony that carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

Jared Hagood

He was initially indicted on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Before accepting his plea deal, prosecutors had planned to upgrade his charge to continuous sexual abuse of a child, which carries a punishment of 25 years to life in prison.

The charges against Hagood stem from a Lubbock police investigation that began in 2022 when the girl made an outcry to her mother about Hagood's abuse.

Investigators spoke with Hagood, who admitted to sexually abusing the girl for years. Court documents indicate Hagood had been abusing the girl since 2014.

Hagood will have to serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for release on parole.

Upon his release, he will have to register as a sex offender for life.

