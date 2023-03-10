Man sentenced to 44 months in prison for assaulting woman, threatening with knife

Mar. 10—An Albert Lea man who physically assaulted a woman and then threatened her with a knife last year was sentenced to 44 months in prison Thursday in Freeborn County District Court.

Jason Lee Beloate, 42, was sentenced by Judge Matthew Opat after he pleaded guilty in December to one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. A second count of domestic assault was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Court documents state officers were called to the hospital on March 5, 2022, after receiving a report of an assault. Beloate had reportedly dropped a woman off there who he had assaulted.

The woman said Beloate pushed her through the shower door and hit her with closed fists. After that, he went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife and held it to her face in the bathroom.

The woman sustained injuries to her face as well as some small cuts on her arms and hands. She said he had threatened to bash her head in and told her she had wrecked his birthday.

The woman stated he had also hit her and given her two black eyes in December 2021.

Beloate was previously convicted of a domestic abuse no contact order violation in 2014 and has had a handful of domestic assault convictions dating back to 2001, among others.

He is slated to serve his sentence at the prison in St. Cloud and will serve two-thirds in custody, with the remaining one-third spent on supervised release.

He received credit for 366 days already served.