Man sentenced to 45 years in 2022 fatal gas station shooting on Indy's east side

A 19-year-old man was sentenced to 45 years in the Indiana Department of Correction in connection with the killing of a man at a gas station on Indianapolis’ east side in 2022, court records show.

Tiyuan Johnson pleaded guilty, as part of an agreement with prosecutors, to possession of a machine gun and murder before he was sentenced on Thursday.

Police were called to the gas station in the 6000 block of East 30th Street on the east side of Indianapolis around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2022. Kevan Anthony Akbar, 27, was found inside a red Jeep with gunshot injuries and he later died at a hospital, according to the probable cause affidavit for Johnson’s arrest.

Investigators found video of the shooting that showed two men and one woman fleeing the scene after Akbar was shot. Johnson left behind his cellphone under the Jeep as he fled. The surveillance video showed the man who fired at Akbar was standing near where the phone was found, according to the affidavit.

More Indianapolis crime news: IMPD: Man in critical condition after police shooting on Indy's east side

Johnson, who lived a few blocks away from the gas station, was arrested about a month after Akbar’s death. In an interview with police, Johnson stated he fired after he heard the other man he was with fire, and that he didn't think his shot struck Akbar.

Johnson told police he and three other people planned to rob Akbar before the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Police have not announced any other arrests in connection with Akbar's death.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Teen sentenced in 2022 gas station killing