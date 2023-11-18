Man sentenced to 45 years for deadly shooting in Brownsville

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is going to prison for killing his friend who was also his co-conspirator during a robbery attempt on Dec. 9, 2021.

READ NEXT: Latest Florida headlines from WKRG.com

20-year-old Tymetryon Knight will serve 45 years in state prison after a jury convicted him of manslaughter and robbery.

Almost two years ago, Knight and 17-year-old Broderick Moultrie were trying to rob someone on Baggett Court in Brownsville. As the robbery victim drove away, Knight fired his gun at the car but he shot Moultrie instead killing him.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.