Man sentenced to 45 years for shooting Oak Hill father who later died

James Powell talks to his attorney before the start of his first-degree murder trial, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the S. James Foxman Justice Center.

A man who was 15 when he shot an Oak Hill father who was left paralyzed by the gunshot and later died was sentenced Friday to 45 years in prison.

James Z. Powell, now 20, shot Joel Tatro, the homeowner who told Powell he was not invited and had to leave a gathering in 2019.

Powell was found guilty earlier this year of second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano told Powell that he was not considering any prior crimes Powell may be accused of. The judge said that the killing of Tatro was egregious in and of itself. The judge said Tatro was at his home when Powell shot him. He said Powell should have respected that Tatro was at his home.

Zambrano also said that once released, Powell would be on probation for the rest of his life. He ordered Powell to have no contact with the Tatro family.

Because Powell was a juvenile at the time of the crime, he is entitled to have his sentence reviewed after serving 25 years in prison at which time he could be released.

Joel Tatro's son, Wyatt Tatro, wrote a statement that Assistant State Attorney Kevin Sullivan read to the court. Wyatt Tatro wrote that the shooting has left him with anxiety and took away the man to whom he went for advice on life.

Wyatt Tatro wrote in the statement that he was about to become a father himself, but can't ask his own father for guidance.

Shooting leaves father paralyzed

The six-member jury found Powell not guilty of attempted first-degree murder. That charge stemmed from accusations Powell shot at Dylan Talbert, a friend of the Tatro's son.

Tatro was shot early on the morning of Feb. 16, 2019, while hosting a gathering for his children and their friends at his East Church Street home in Oak Hill. The shooting left Tatro paralyzed and he died on March 7, 2022, at the age of 50.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death as COVID-19 with complications from the gunshot. But the prosecutors argued it was the gunshot that killed Tatro, who was paralyzed by the shooting and suffered health problems until his death.

Sullivan said no one was suggesting that Powell started that night with the intention of crashing the party and causing trouble. According to testimony, Powell was invited to the party by a female guest. But Powell and his group were not invited by Joel Tatro, the homeowner, or Tatro’s son.

When Powell and his group were told to leave, Powell instead continued to argue that he had been invited, Sullivan said. Joel Tatro then walked out and said he owned the property and told Powell and his group to leave. But Powell still continued to argue, Sullivan said.

Powell pushed Tatro and then Tatro pushed him back, Sullivan said.

Then Powell said “You don’t know who you are (expletive) with,” Sullivan said.

Powell then pulled out a 9 mm handgun, racked the slide to put a bullet in the firing chamber and shot Joel Tatro, according to testimony.

And while the defense said Powell and his group did not try to hide the car they drove that night, the gun has never been found, Sullivan said.

Sullivan also said race was not an issue in the case. Powell is Black. Sullivan said none of the state’s witnesses testified that anyone used racial slurs. And while some of the defense witnesses testified that racial slurs were used, one of the youths in the car with Powell said he never really heard it, Sullivan said.

